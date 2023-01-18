Marengo Asia collaborates with Karkinos Healthcare to cultivate cancer care solutions in India

Marengo Asia Healthcare on Wednesday announced that it is collaborating with Karkinos Healthcare to address the Cancer challenge in India.

According to a press statement, the objective of the collaboration is centred around “Let’s win over Cancer”, enabling a long-term, sustainable, socio-economic impact in the onco-care ecosystem.

“This strategic partnership will lay the groundwork for systematic population screening for common cancers through importance of early detection coupled with precision diagnosis capabilities and personalized treatment, which is a key to understanding individual cancer proliferation and plan treatment. The goal is to bring oncology therapy closer to the communities by integrating all services such as chemotherapy and radiation centers through an integrated cancer care network as part of the partnership alongside Marengo Asia network hospitals,” the company stated on Wednesday.

The company also claimed that they are geared to train doctors and nurses at community levels to render service deliveries at optimum levels to make the nation a healthier one.

“Every patient detected with Cancer should be treated right at right time. Our focus is to create positive impact in the society we live in by working with all our stakeholders. It is well known that there are 2.25 million cases detected with cancer each year, with cancer affecting at least 1 in 8 Indians in their lifetime. With this partnership, we aim to reduce the mortality and morbidity in the societies around Marengo Asia hospitals thus creating social and economic benefits to patients and their families. With cancer emerging in the recent years as a major public concern in India, this partnership is directed, with advanced technology in diagnostics, a significant break-through in early detection and decreased burden of deaths due to cancer,” Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, MD & CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare, stated on Wednesday.

The complex and rare Cancer cases will be discussed in Virtual Tumor Board (VTB), which has national and international oncology experts of eminence assuring right and trusted cancer care to patients, it stated.

Marengo Asia Healthcare is an integrated network of hospitals with its Hospitals in Ahmedabad, Bhuj and Faridabad alongside other upcoming hospitals across India.