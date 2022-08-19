Mankind Pharma partners with NOTTO to create awareness about organ donation

Mankind Pharma recently conducted an Organ donation awareness program in collaboration with NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization). According to the company’s press statement, around 17,000 Employees of Mankind Pharma attended the live event and pledged to donate Organs. Meanwhile, the Live session was conducted by Dr. Sanjiv Jasuja, a Nephrologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, and Dr. Archana Kumari from NOTTO.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Archana Kumari from NOTTO talked about the myths and facts regarding Organ donation and encouraged everyone to pledge to organ donation. She also stressed that it should become a discussion point among friends and family as it will change the mindset of people, at least putting a thought of an impression among people to think about organ donation.

ALSO READ | ‘In India, most organ transplants are happening only in private hospitals’

Additionally, Dr. Sanjiv Jasuja spoke about the importance of organ donation and stated that organs can be only taken from people who are brain dead and whose heart is working and people who are dying at home can easily go for a cornea donation.

“With this initiative, Mankind aims to spread awareness and educate people that such kind of healthy discussions are needed which will help people to make better decision and should come forward to join hands in the cause,” Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman, and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma, said in a statement.

Organ Donation Day is observed every year on 13th of August. According to a survey In India every year about 500,000 people die because of non-availability of organs, 200,000 people die due to liver disease, and 50,000 people die because of heart disease. Moreover, 150,000 people await a kidney transplant but only 5,000 get among them.

ALSO READ | Progressive steps India is taking to further the cause of organ donation