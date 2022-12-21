Mankind Pharma forays into pet-care segment; Launches dog food

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday announced that it is diversifying its offering in the pet food division and launched PetStar Dog Food.

According to a press statement on Wednesday, by entering into the pet food division, Mankind Pharma strives to make PetStar a loved, palatable, nutritious, and healthy food brand for pets (dogs and cats).

“The brand aims to build and support the pet care ecosystem by offering pet food, medicine, supplements, and grooming products. In line with this, Mankind’s PetStar food aims to cater to the pet community’s evolving needs, including dry food, treats, gravy, and many more products,” the company stated on Wednesday.

The product is manufactured keeping the Indian climatic conditions as a priority, it claimed.

According to the company, India has seen growth in pet ownership in the last decade which increased during the pandemic. “Food plays a crucial role in providing pets with health and nutritional value. With this aspiration, Mankind Pharma strives to enhance the health of pets with its medicine, supplements, and grooming ranges,” it stated.

“After looking at the rising number of pet owners we decided to expand our offering to the pet care segment. Understanding that the pets have different body needs, we came up with Mankind’s PetStar keeping in mind the requirements of the pets which are suitable for all breeds,” Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma Limited, said in a statement on Wednesday.