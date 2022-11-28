Mankind Pharma acquires majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda

Mankind Pharma Limited on Monday announced that one of its subsidiaries has acquired a majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda Private Limited, a brand that is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling ayurvedic and herbal products.

However, the companies have not yet disclosed the transaction and stake share details.

“Upakarma Ayurveda offers products ranging from improving health and wellness to boosting immunity. It is driven by the vision to achieve the overall well-being of the human body with a focus on body, mind, and lifestyle. Upakarma Ayurveda has repositioned Shilajit as a health & wellness product and sought to reimagine the stereotypical way Shilajit was perceived in the market as an aphrodisiac (sexual wellness product) for men. Upakarma Ayurveda has elucidated the cumulative benefits of Shilajit as an overall health rejuvenator and immunity booster,” the company said in a statement.

According to a press statement, Mankind Pharma’s decision to invest in Upakarma Ayurveda will empower the latter to strive to develop a wider range of products and offerings and penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma.

“The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfil their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time. As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers,” Rajeev Juneja, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Limited, said in a statement.

