Manipal Hospitals expands footprint with new facility in Pune

Manipal Hospitals has expanded its presence in the country with a new hospital in Pune, its 28th in the country.

The hospital was part of the chain’s recent acquisition of 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals. Columbia Asia had one hospital operational at Kharadi in Pune, while a second one was under construction. Manipal completed the construction and opened the hospital, with a Rs 330-crore investment.

Dilip Jose, CEO and managing director, Manipal Healthcare Enterprises, said Columbia Asia had a presence in geographies like Pune, Kolkata and the North. “The acquisition gave us access to many territories and Pune was always on our mind; it was an important factor in the entire acquisition,” Jose said.

The Columbia acquisition gave Manipal 11 hospitals and one under-construction project. The chain also acquired Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, taking its total number of hospitals to 28 with 7,850 beds, making it the second largest multi-specialty hospital chain in the country in terms of the number of beds.

Jose said Manipal is looking at further expansion in the east, Hyderabad and Kerala. Jose said they also aim to increase presence in Tier 3 and 4 cities as facilities are skewed towards metropolitan cities and Tier 1 markets. He said they are looking at acquisitions in new markets as greenfield and brownfield constructions take time.

Manipal invested Rs 2,800 crore in the Columbia Asia acquisition and Rs 350 crore for Vikram Hospital.

The new hospital in Pune has 250 beds, 71 ICU beds, four bone marrow transplant rooms, seven operation theatres, seven operational centres of excellence and 35 consultants.