Man finds ‘polo-mint’ like breast cancer tumour; Experiences symptoms similar to menopause

In a bizarre incident, a 61-year-old man has been diagnosed with a rare case of breast cancer. The man, a former nurse from Birmingham, England, discovered an unusual ‘Polo-mint’ shaped lump under his right nipple.

According to media reports, the man noticed this lump while drying himself off in the staff toilet after a colleague knocked a bowl of water on his uniform.

Reportedly, the man first noticed this lump in May 2018. After spotting the unusual lump the man consulted a doctor who confirmed it was suspicious and referred him for a mammogram and biopsy. After the biopsy, it was revealed that the man was suffering from stage two breast cancer.

According to the media reports, the man underwent a full mastectomy. Reportedly, he was prescribed a hormone therapy that helps control breast cancer by halting estrogen binding to the breast cancer cells.

However, things went south again. The drug led to menopause-like symptoms, including hot flushes, severe dizzy spells which would leave him unable to stand, and morning sickness. According to media reports, his symptoms were so severe he took early retirement to focus on his recovery.

According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although breast cancer is common among women, men can get them too. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man, CDC revealed.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer Among Men

According to CDC, the most common symptoms of breast cancer in men are—

A lump or swelling in the breast.

Redness or flaky skin in the breast.

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.

Nipple discharge.

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.

Risk Factors of Breast Cancer in Men

Several factors can increase a man’s chance of getting breast cancer. Some of them include:

Getting older

Genetic mutations

Family history of breast cancer

Radiation therapy treatment

Hormone therapy treatment

Certain conditions that affect the testicles

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Reportedly, the man is cancer-free now and he is using his experience to encourage men and women to check themselves for breast cancer.