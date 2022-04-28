Lupin appoints Diana Amador-Toro as Senior Vice President, Global Compliance

Lupin Limited has appointed Diana Amador-Toro as Senior Vice President, Global Compliance. As part of her job role, she will be responsible for leading Lupin’s Global Compliance function including Training, Internal Audit, and Investigations. Diana will be based in Lupin’s Somerset office in New Jersey, USA.

Diana is a senior leader with more than 38 years of field experience in U.S. FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA). She previously served in two leadership positions in ORA as the New Jersey District Director and as the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations Division I Director.

Diana provided executive leadership in directing and managing FDA pharmaceutical inspectional and compliance activities in these roles. She has been recognized with numerous awards, including the U.S. FDA Commissioner’s Special Citation and FDA’s highest award, the Award of Merit.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “Quality is one of the most critical pillars of our organization, and we are delighted to have a leader with Diana’s experience and track record of excellence come on board. We are confident that Diana’s passion for quality and developing talent will make a significant difference in our efforts to achieve the highest standards of quality and compliance”.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions.