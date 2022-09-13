Lupin receives Health Canada approval for its biosimilar Rymti

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Tuesday announced that Health Canada has approved Rymti, its biosimilar to Enbrel (etanercept), for use in Canada.

According to the company, Rymti is indicated in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis (including ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis), plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis.

“Lupin is committed to enhancing patient access to high-quality, life-enhancing biosimilars. The approval for Rymti in Canada is a key milestone in our endeavors to improving access to medicines. It underscores the scientific success of Lupin’s biosimilar programs and our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation,” said Dr. Cyrus Karkaria, President, Lupin Biotech in a statement.

Etanercept is an injectable, biologic medicine that inhibits Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF). According to experts, it is helpful in many chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis or plaque psoriasis.

“The approval of Rymti is an important first step for Lupin’s biosimilar franchise in Canada. We believe biosimilars will provide more Canadians with access to quality treatment while reducing healthcare costs,” said Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, President – Legal & Compliance and Canada, Australia, and Japan in a statement.

