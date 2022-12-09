Lupin appoints Spiro Gavaris as President of U.S. Generics business

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Spiro Gavaris as President U.S. Generics business.

As part of Lupin’s senior leadership team, Spiro will be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin’s U.S. Generics business, the pharma major stated.

Spiro joins Lupin with significant experience in the branded, generic and biotech industries. He most recently served as President of Specialty Generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the President of US Injectables at Hikma.

“Spiro brings strong pharma and biotech experience and has an established track record of success in building generics business across platforms, and in particular on the injectables front. We are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team,” Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said on Thursday.

