Loop registers 400% YoY growth; Records increase in online chats and doctor consultations

Loop, a health and wellness startup, on Thursday announced that it has registered tremendous growth in Bangalore’s startup ecosystem in this year.

According to a statement, the company has registered a 400 percent Year-on-Year growth and now supports 25,000 startup employees and their families across the city.

Headquartered in Pune, the startup opened its Bangalore office last year and it is reportedly scaling its on-ground team to cater to the city’s burgeoning demand for employee health transformation.

The company is backed by marquee global investors like Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures), Elevation Capital, General Catalyst and Optum Ventures among others.

“Apart from an exponential growth in companies and lives covered, Loop has also shown a 23x growth in the number of online chats with medical advisors on the Loop app and a 12x growth in the number of doctor consultations. These are positive trends that point to a pull factor among Bangalore’s startup employees toward improving their overall health and wellbeing,” the company stated on Thursday.

The startup also announced that it will be adding 100 employees in Bangalore in 2023 across all customer-facing functions to cater to the exponential growth Loop is seeing in the city.

“Bangalore’s startup ecosystem has been an early adopter of many game-changing trends in the past and is now championing the cause of employee health for better human and business outcomes. Startups realize that just providing health insurance in an offline or digital mode is not enough. Loop has led from the front to make preventive and curative healthcare a Founder charter and an HR leader charter and we are thankful for our 2022 cohort of customers in Bangalore who have led from the front and set the right example for the rest of the community to follow through. I am confident that 2023 will be an even bigger year for Loop and for Bangalore’s startup employees in terms of their health and wellness,” Amrit Singh, co-founder, and Chief Revenue Officer, Loop said in a statement on Thursday.