Less than one in four Indians aware of the symptoms of brain stroke: Brain Stroke Consumer Survey

Boehringer Ingelheim India on Thursday released the findings of India’s first consumer survey on brain stroke titled – The State of Stroke: A Survey On Awareness About Stroke In Urban India, ahead of World Brain Day.

According to experts, brain stroke is the second most common cause of death after coronary artery disease (CAD) in India. According to the Indian Stroke Association, approximately 1.8 million people in India suffer from brain stroke. In 2019, the Lancet Global Health states that 7.4 percent of the total deaths in the country were due to brain stroke. Moreover, between 1996-2019, there has been a 100 percent increase in stroke cases in the country.

The survey, conducted by IPSOS with a sample size of 4742, across 12 cities in India revealed that only 22 percent of the respondents were aware of the risk factors and symptoms of brain stroke, and the awareness levels further drop to just 10% with respect to the treatment options. The findings of the survey also revealed that 71 percent of the respondents from metros were aware of the disease in comparison to only 48 percent in mini metros.

The survey also revealed that only 68 percent of females were aware of the term brain stroke in comparison to 71 percent of males. “The report is a clarion call to improve access to quality stroke care services in India. Time saved is brain saved and considering only 20% were aware of risk factors in the cities surveyed, we need a massive awareness campaign to help families and patients identify stroke and reach hospitals on time. The patients group Stroke Support Alliance calls for all stakeholders to come together and save every stroke patient that can be saved,” said Dr Ratna Devi, CEO and Co-founder, DakshamA Health and Education in a statement.

“The number of stroke cases in India has increased over the past few years. Greater awareness around the disease, its symptoms, risk factors and treatment will be the need of the hour as improved knowledge of stroke will not only help people identify the condition but will also help save lives. On the occasion of ‘World Brain Day’, this survey by Boehringer Ingelheim serves as a step in the right direction, making more people aware of the impact of stroke on their lives. And remember, relatives brain used in time is equal to a patient’s brain saved in time,” said Dr. Shirish Hastak, Regional Director, Neurology and Stroke, Global Hospital, Mumbai.

“Brain stroke is a serious medical emergency which could result in devastating disabilities. In a country like India, where its incidences are on the rise, addressing an episode of brain stroke in a timely manner can go a long way. Boehringer Ingelheim endeavors to raise awareness around this serious condition and emphasize the need for prompt response in the event of a stroke. In that context, our website’s – strokeofsupport.com – special feature helping people find the nearest stroke ready center is in response to this need,” Dr. Shraddha Bhure, Medical Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, stated.

Meanwhile, Boehringer Ingelheim India has also launched a website – strokeofsupport.com which is providing online stroke support and information to both patients and caregivers.