Kosmoderma Healthcare expand its presence in Delhi

Kosmoderma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., on Wednesday, announced that it has laid the foundation to expand its presence in the country. According to the company’s press statement, the brand is all set to open new clinics in Delhi, and Chennai, where it already has an established presence.

“The global aesthetic medicine market is witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% between 2020 and 2027, so there’s a massive demand for beauty products and services among young citizens. Tapping into this high-potential market, Kosmoderma will inaugurate a first-of-its-kind clinic in Greater Kailash Delhi. Similarly, though the brand already has one operational clinic in Chennai, they will be opening a new one at Chhotabhai Center on Nungambakkam High Road. The newly launched clinics will be of the Elite Premium category, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that aim to enhance beauty through science,” the company said in a statement.

“The conversion from cosmetic to medicinal beauty practices is the rage among modern-day clientele. Customers are gradually understanding the importance of pure, clean, dermatologist-formulated products and services. This has given us a brilliant opportunity to make our exclusive aesthetic medicines and cosmetology services a household name. In the South, we have been catering to the beauty needs of customers for the past 15 years. This expansion will be an industry-first initiative in Delhi. We are thrilled for this latest development and hope to assist new customers that share our vision,” Spokesperson Tanuushka K Lal, COO, Kosmoderma Healthcare Private Limited, said in a statement.

The company claims that even amid the pandemic, the brand’s clinics operated steadily, except during the lockdown phases. Kosmoderma closed the financial year 2021-22 with an 86% growth compared to the previous year, it stated.