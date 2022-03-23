Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw elected Fellow of Royal Society of Edinburgh

According to a press release issued by the company, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw “will be joining RSE’s current Fellowship of around 1,700 Fellows who are recognized as being some of the greatest thinkers, researchers and practitioners working in or with Scotland today.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, and one of leading woman entrepreneurs from India who has made her mark in India and abroad in the biopharmaceutical arena, has been elected as the Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE). It is Scotland’s National Academy established in 1783, for the advancement of learning and useful knowledge.

According to a press release issued by the company, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw “will be joining RSE’s current Fellowship of around 1,700 Fellows who are recognized as being some of the greatest thinkers, researchers and practitioners working in or with Scotland today.”

In her response, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, has been quoted by the company, as saying: “I’m truly humbled and honoured to have been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, one of the world’s oldest and most respected academic societies. It is inspiring to join this fellowship of luminaries from different walks of life who are striving for the economic and social well-being of the world. The Fellowship will provide me an opportunity to work collectively and collaboratively with some of the greatest minds to solve the pressing issues of our times through innovative solutions for the greater good of mankind.”

The company release also says that Mazumdar-Shaw is among the 80 luminaries to be appointed to the RSE’s Fellowship this year. Fellows are elected to join the RSE from across the sciences, arts, education, business, and public life in recognition of their impact in improving the world around them.

Previous RSE fellows have included Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, publisher, scientist, inventor, diplomat and one of the leading figures of early American history; James Watt, Scottish inventor, mechanical engineer and chemist most famous for his work on the world’s first modern steam engine; Melvin Calvin, Nobel Prize-winning American chemist famous for his ground breaking work on photosynthesis; James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish mathematician and scientist responsible for the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation; and Andrew Lawrence, British astrophysicist specialising in the study of active galactic nuclei and quasars.