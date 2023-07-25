Johnson & Johnson Medtech India appoints Anuj Virmani as managing director

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anuj Virmani as the Managing Director for its Johnson & Johnson MedTech India division. In a press statement the company stated that with an exceptional track record of 28 years in the industry, Anuj brings extensive healthcare experience and a strategic patient-centric vision to lead the company’s operations and expand reach in the tier II and III cities of the country.

With a Masters in Management Studies from BITS Pilani, Anuj has been associated with Johnson & Johnson since 1995. His extensive experience includes a stint as the Chief Financial Officer for the Middle East, Central Europe, Russia, Turkey, and Africa within the EMEA MedTech division.

Also Read Johnson Controls Hitachi appoints Sanjay Sudhakaran as managing director

His expertise in General Management, Marketing, Finance, and New Business Development has fuelled successful initiatives such as developing specialties like Bariatric, Thoracic, and Colorectal, in addition to enhancing standards of care and optimizing patient pathways.

His priorities as the Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson MedTech India encompass ethical leadership, nurturing talent, and reinforcing the organization’s vision of empowering 1.4 billion lives of Indians, it stated.

“These are exciting times for India as it transforms itself and marches to become the third-largest economy in the world. I am delighted to return to my homeland and personally witness this phenomenal journey. I look forward to collaborating with dedicated care providers, government at both central and state levels, and other key stakeholders to enhance healthcare accessibility and elevate the nation’s standards of care,” Anuj stated on Tuesday.