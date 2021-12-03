Jaslok Hospital announces launch of Heart Transplant programme in Mumbai

In one of its kind collaborations, Jaslok Hospital will be partnering with MGM Hospital in Chennai to bring this prestigious program live.

As per recent estimates, heart disease is the number one cause of mortality and a silent epidemic among Indians. Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) indicates that around 90 people die because of heart attacks every day in the city.

Mumbai based Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre who are also the pioneers of Kidney and Liver transplant in Western India recently launched Heart Transplant programme and division at their unit in Mumbai.

The programme will be helmed by leading cardiac surgeon Dr K R Balakrishnan who is a pioneer in the space of heart transplants in the country. In one of its kind collaborations, Jaslok Hospital will be partnering with MGM Hospital in Chennai to bring this prestigious program live. In the last five years, the city has seen a record 163 heart transplants according to public records.

Speaking on the occasion Jitendra Haryan, CEO, Jaslok Hospital said, “We are thrilled to be expanding our transplant services and offerings to include heart transplants as well. Dr K R Balakrishnan is a well-known cardiac surgeon in the country, and we are happy to bring his services and expertise to our patients in Mumbai and the larger western region. It is heartening to see the increase in the number of organ donations that happen in the city giving a new lease of life to many. ”

While the program will be led by Dr K R Balakrishnan, he will be supported by the prestigious cardiac surgeons and cardiologists team at Jaslok Hospital. The programme will provide outstanding quality and outcome, comprehensive support services, easily accessible care, team consisting of transplant surgeons, critical care experts, infectious diseases consultants, specially trained support nursing and other paramedical staff for ICU and wards, liaison officers, transplant coordinators, dedicated beds in ICU, cardiac rehab and specialized post op care.

Dr K R Balakrishnan is known as the pioneer of heart transplants in the country. A graduate of KEM Hospital, University of Bombay, he is one of the most awarded healthcare practitioners, who is known for his work in end-stage heart failure management, pediatric cardiac transplants and liver and heart transplants. In a career spanning more than 30 years, he has successfully performed over 329 transplants in the country.

MGM Healthcare CEO, Harish Manian said, “MGM Healthcare Chennai is very happy to associate with Jaslok Hospital Mumbai to provide Heart and Lung Transplant service under the leadership of Dr. K R Balakrishnan and team. The association with Jaslok is strategic in nature, which will help knowledge sharing and on-site transplant support from the team of experts from MGM Healthcare Chennai. Dr. K R Balakrishnan and team will be having a dedicated Heart Failure Clinic to evaluate the patients. This association also strengthens our relationship with Jaslok Hospital and enhances our commitment to get closer to our patients in Western India.”

The launch event was presided by dignitaries such as Dr S K Mathur, President ZTCC, Dr Suresh Rao, Cardiologist, MGM Hospital Chennai, Dr A B Mehta, Director Cardiology Dr Hemant Pathare, Additional Director of Heart & Lung transplant at Jaslok Hospital, along with others from the Jaslok Hospital team.

The Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre is one of the oldest tertiary care, multi-specialty Trust hospitals of the country. Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre is a 48-year-old ultra-modern tertiary care hospital, internationally acclaimed for its world class medical services with 356 inpatient beds including 75 critical care beds, covering all specialties and diagnostics. It attracts patients not only from Mumbai but all parts of Maharashtra, other States and abroad. Prominent citizens from all over the country have availed of the advanced facilities at the Jaslok Hospital.

Born out of a need for altruism, MGM Healthcare is dedicated to bettering patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes through expertise, passion and technology. The manifestation of this dedication is a state-of-the-art hospital on Nelson Manickam Road having 400 beds, 50 outpatient consultation rooms, over 100 critical care beds, 250+ doctors, 30+ clinical departments, 12 state-of-the-art operating theatres and 24×7 comprehensive emergency care.

