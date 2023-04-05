IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals appoints Vikas Vij as CEO

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOL) on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Vikas Vij as the new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 3rd April 2023.

According to the company’s statement, Vij’s role is expected to aid the company to bolster growth across domestic and international markets by leading IOL’s portfolio enhancement and efficiencies.

Vikas Vij has a techno-commercial background with a nuanced understanding of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Finished Dosage Forms (FDF), Custom Pharmaceutical Services (CRAMS), specialty chemicals, and operations from his previous leadership roles across the pharma value chain. He was previously associated with Cipla as the Senior Vice President of API and Access Business Units. In his career spanning over 30 years, he has donned various roles in Ranbaxy, GVK Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, and Apollo Hospitals, it added.

“I am delighted to welcome Mr Vikas Vij as CEO of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. He is a demonstrated leader who brings in tremendous capabilities of driving sales and scaling businesses in the pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals domains. We are confident that his experience across the board will empower us to drive transformational growth for IOL nationally as well as in advanced and emerging markets,” Vikas Gupta – Joint Managing Director of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Vikas Vij takes over from Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi.

“I am excited to work with the dynamic workforce at IOL to drive its next phase of growth. It is a great privilege to lead a company that is making a significant impact on people’s lives and to the growth of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry,” Vij said in a statement.