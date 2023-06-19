Institute of Heart Lungs Diseases & Research Centre (IHLD) set to open in New Delhi

The Institute of Heart Lungs Diseases & Research Centre (IHLD) will soon open in the country’s national capital, New Delhi. According to a press statement, IHLD will be among the few institutes in the country offering specialised healthcare services for heart and lung diseases, including related complex surgeries, therapies for end-stage heart and lung diseases, and transplants.

IIHLD has a robust cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation program which is unique in having AI based motion sensing and skeletal muscle strength assessment program that helps target physiotherapy to the affected muscles only, thereby being more effective & customized to the patient’s needs and debility, the company claimed.

Also Read The emerging role of wearable technology in cardiovascular disease prevention and management

“The Institute which has partnered with the 300-bed PSRI Hospital in Saket, South Delhi comprises of a team of 50 highly dedicated, passionate and skilled cardio-thoracic surgeons, transplant physicians, intensivists, cardiologists, rehabilitation specialists, nurses, and experienced social workers who work tirelessly with quality care and compassion at the core. The Institute will have dedicated operation theatres, hybrid Cath Lab, cardiac & transplant ICUs, OPDs and a cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation program. IHLD has been at the forefront of life saving medical devises and innovation. It has patent for a revolutionary heart failure devise (miniature ventricular assist devise) & in the advanced stages of development , which can provide support (upto 3.5 litres/min) to the failing heart after a massive heart attack & cardiogenic shock. This miniature VAD can save many lives that are lost every year as a complication of heart attacks and heart failure,” the institute said in a statement.

The brain behind IHLD, Dr. Rahul Chandola, a distinguished surgeon with over two decades of experience, with a large majority of experience at the world’s best hospitals like Toronto General Hospital, Sunnybrook Hospital, University of Alberta and Humboldt University, Germany.

Dr. Rahul Chandola (FE.com)

He is one of the few surgeons in India specialized in Heart & Lung Transplants and Complex Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgeries. He is also at the forefront of organ donation programme and awareness campaigns in India and abroad.

Also Read Max Healthcare collaborates with Mayo Clinic US, for implementation of global standards of cardiac care in India

“We are proud to launch IHLD, and believe that it will benefit residents of the capital along with the entire nation and reduce the need to travel out of India for these cutting -edge , complex procedures. The skilled doctors at IHLD will spearhead the transformation of cardio-thoracic & transplant healthcare. We are committed to bring to India the latest advancements in Heart & Lung treatments & surgery,” Dr. Rahul Chandola, Founder-Chairman and Chief of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, IHLD said ina statement.

IHLD is supported by the Hans Foundation, one of the largest charitable and welfare organisations that runs comprehensive programs across healthcare, disability, livelihood and education across the country. The foundation has supported Rs 3000 crore worth of welfare programs over the past four years.

IHLD has also run free-of-cost camps across North India, including inaccessible and remote locations such as Badrinath Kedarnath, Uttarkashi , even extending their services to country’s last village, Mana, it claimed. They have also performed over 600 complex heart operations on people from economically weaker segments, it added.