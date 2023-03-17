scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Influenza outbreak in India: Not many cases in Delhi but asked officials to conduct early screening, says Delhi Health Minister

Addressing a press conference, he said though the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country.

Written by Health Desk
Influenza outbreak, Influenza outbreak in India, H3N2 influenza outbreak in India, healthcare news,
The Delhi health minister said the Centre has issued Covid advisory for six states but Delhi is not on the list. (File)

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the government has directed authorities to conduct early screening to detect cases of influenza in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, he said though the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65 and children below five years of age,” he said.

Also Read
Also Read

The Delhi health minister said the Centre has issued Covid advisory for six states but Delhi is not on the list. “However, we are issuing an advisory to check the spread of influenza,” Bharadwaj said.

“Instructions have been issued to authorities for early screening to detect cases. There are not many cases in Delhi hospitals an we are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the city government has no plan for making masks mandatory. The focus is on taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places, washing hands etc, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

More Stories on
Healthcare

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 14:08 IST

Stock Market