Infinite inaugurates specialised Egg Freezing Centre in Delhi

Infinite, a centre of Excellence for Egg Freezing, on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its first Egg Freezing centre in Delhi today.

The centre will offer women two primary offerings: – Finite Score, a unique assessment of the current fertility status, to support an informative decision, and a seamless holistic (medical and emotional) supervised egg freezing to extend their natural fertility window, the company annoucned.

“While around the world, egg freezing is a common practice for empowered women in their late 20s and early 30s, in India, the idea of egg freezing is fairly clouded with misconceptions and misinformation. Controlling their fertility cycle is regarded as an option rather than a choice. Most women are unaware of the concept and the need to plan it timely to preserve their fertility journey better. Infinite intends to give them the freedom to choose egg freezing to secure their future,” the company announced on Wednesday.

Infinite Fertility offers personalized and compassionate care by leveraging advanced technology. It has developed a unique assessment and screening technique, the “Finite Score,” that evaluates current fertility status based on age, family history, and specific medical conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, it claimed.

“We understand that women face challenges while planning their personal and professional lives. In the modern corporate world, more and more women take a decision to focus on their careers. Later, when they are ready to start a family, they face the undesirable reality of a fertility challenge. Infinite is here to make a social change. We would like the free modern women to first, be aware and think of her future fertility and, second, be free to make her own choices with regards to career and family. Women don’t need to choose between career and family. They can simply choose both. With Infinite Fertility, we intend to aware, educate, and empower such women who aspire to live an uncompromised life with infinite opportunities. We want them to navigate and control their fertility journey with confidence. We hope to encourage women with their dreams in the coming future,” Doron Mamet, Founder and CEO of Infinite Fertility, said in a statement.

Post accurate assessment and consultation with our experts, Infinite utilizes modern science to provide egg freezing procedures at their centre, it added.