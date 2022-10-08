India’s successful Covid vaccination campaign: A major lesson for the rest of the world

Probal Ghosal

With India reaching a significant milestone by administering 200 crore vaccine doses, one year after the country began the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination campaign, it has set a benchmark for the rest of the world. The fact that 88 per cent of India’s adult population has received the Covid-19 vaccine and that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailed the campaign says much about India’s vaccination success. The rest of the world can take note of India’s Covid immunization drive and how it used technology to reach everyone with the inoculation. We have demonstrated India’s tenacity on many levels, both within and outside of the public health sector.

Initial hiccups

The free Covid-19 vaccination programme in India began on January 16, 2021. The adoption of the Co-Win app to digitally drive the process eliminated information asymmetry and democratized the process, ensuring that rich and poor people received vaccine doses on equal footing.

Initially, vaccine hesitancy was a significant barrier to vaccine delivery in a nation with 1.38 billion people, in addition to logistical difficulties. Health professionals encountered resistance from people who thought vaccines were ineffective and had harmful side effects.

While side effects were often the main cause of reluctance, people’s desire to “wait and see if the vaccine is safe” also slowed down the vaccination drive. Additionally, when the vaccination campaign in the nation was building up steam, the Indian government started its vaccine diplomacy initiatives leading to temporary shortages.

Vaccination picks up pace

To counter all these deterrents, the private healthcare industry joined the efforts with the government. The Indian healthcare sector sponsored several campaigns emphasizing the value of immunization. In addition, the regulatory system, which consists of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), invented an expedited management procedure to approve vaccinations. To modify and improve its logistical delivery system for the Covid vaccination programme, the government also drew on its decades-old universal immunization programme. In difficult locations, drones were employed to give vaccinations. Healthcare workers utilized bicycles, boats, and camels. The result of all these initiatives was a decrease in vaccine reluctance.

The Covid vaccination campaign’s success in India demonstrated that we are also the top vaccine developers in addition to being the greatest contract manufacturer in the world. It demonstrated the power of public-private collaboration. It proved that India’s vaccine supply logistics services can compete with or even outperform the best on the planet. It demonstrated that health IT solutions like Co-Win can teach the rest of the globe a few things.

Going forward

The government has opened up Covid vaccination for people under the age of 18. Also, as a part of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence celebration, booster doses have now been made free. The need of the hour is that we prepare well in advance for the forthcoming coronavirus waves. For this, people need to be as vigilant as they were during the first and second waves of coronavirus. They need to follow all Covid protocols including maintaining social distance, wearing masks in public places, washing hands frequently, in addition to getting their booster dose. The vaccine campaign’s success will also stand as a monument to the Indian people’s ability to adapt and persevere under pressure. It’s time to build on our successes and apply what we’ve learned from Covid-19 to other public health objectives.

(The author is Executive Chairman, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)