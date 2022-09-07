Indian Cancer Society collaborates with BYJU’S for 2,000 cancer survivors’ education across India

Indian Cancer Society (ICS) on Wednesday announced its three-year-long collaboration with BYJU’S to support around 2000 children who are cancer survivors across the country.

“The partnership with the Indian Cancer Society is a step towards fulfilling BYJU’S commitment to empowering 10 million underprivileged children across India by 2025. Education For All and the Indian Cancer Society are jointly working towards addressing accessibility challenges and providing free learning programs to cancer survivors between classes 4-12 from several private and government schools across India,” the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

ICS and BYJU’S claim that these children will have access to exclusive content on BYJU’S learning app that is personalised and digitally-enabled to suit every child’s learning requirements.

“At BYJU’S, we are committed in our efforts to make learning accessible to every child in the country, irrespective of their location or socio-economic background. We are glad to be working closely with the Indian Cancer Society to ensure digital learning programmes are made accessible to children across India who have survived cancer and further help them pursue and achieve their goals. I am certain that access to our learning programmes and personalised digital learning tools will help them learn better and ensure they never give up on their goals,” Mansi Kasliwal, VP-Social Initiatives, BYJU’S, said in a statement.

Launched in 2020, BYJU’S ‘Education for All’ is a social impact initiative that aims at democratising education and ensuring that every child has an opportunity to learn, the company claims.

“While dealing with and managing the pain chain arising from cancer, the Indian Cancer Society remains very conscious of the role it must play in rehabilitating cancer survivors in the society. Its national program on Survivor Support especially seeks to focus on children who have come out as winners in their fight against cancer. In this challenging task, BYJU’S is bringing in much-needed learning processes and programs using digital learning for empowering these childhood cancer survivors to face the world with dignity and confidence,” Mr. Hari L Mundra, Chairman, Indian Cancer Society said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | India’s first vaccine for cervical cancer is ready; Find out its cost and more details