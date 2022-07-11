India to become world’s most populated country during 2023: UN Report

The United Nations in their latest report announced that India’s population is predicted to grow from its current level of 1.4 billion people to 1.67 billion in 2050 and to 1.53 billion in 2100. According to their official projections, it is predicted to reach a zenith of just under 1.7bn people in 2064. As a result of these estimates, it will become the world’s largest country in 2023 surpassing China. It’s critical to act quickly and decisively before it’s too late, the global agency warned on Monday.

India’s total fertility rate is expected to dip from 2.01 presently to 1.78 in 2050 and 1.69 in 2100, compared to the global average of 2.3 at present. The findings reveal the positive number of births in India among women aged 15 to 19 might fall from the current 988,000 to 282,000 by 2050, and then to 132,000 by 2100.



“What is next? The most important outcome of knowing these estimates is, how will governments step up in their investment in sexual and reproductive access and take proactive steps to address climate change and look out for the vulnerable and marginalised sections of society. Women and girls have long borne the burden of contraception and family planning and are the worst sufferers of the impacts of climate change. There need to be holistic discussions and improved investment and programmes around comprehensive sex education, preventing child marriages, protecting women and girls from SGBV, and making contraception choices and safe abortions easily accessible to all those who need it. Women and girls should be empowered to be decision-makers and have bodily autonomy to decide when and if, to have children,” Debanjana Choudhuri, Gender and Climate action activist said in a statement on Monday.

“Contraception and family planning continue to be significantly affected due to the pandemic, resulting in unintended pregnancies. Decision-making on contraception is a shared responsibility, but that is not translating into practice in India. There is a need for programmatic interventions and investment for male engagement and for de-mystifying myths surrounding safe abortion,” she further added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations suggested that effective development and implementation of male-involvement family planning initiatives should address barriers to men’s supportive participation in reproductive health, including addressing men’s negative beliefs regarding contraceptive services and increasing the population.