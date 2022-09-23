India prepared to deal with any threat in the healthcare sector: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, on Friday stressed the need for “de-politicising” the discussions on health policy and infrastructure and adopting a more holistic approach across the whole spectrum of the populace. “A healthy India will be a wealthy India,” the Union Minister said on Friday.

Speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India’s (PAFI) 9th Annal Forum 2022, Dr Mandaviya on Friday started by saying that the difference has been made by the proactive planning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the health infrastructure is being propagated across the country via the PPP model with a microcosm of public hospitals mushrooming along with private medical colleges. 22 AIIMS have been planned across the country to gear up the tertiary level of health infrastructure and promotion of the same Public Private Partnership model to enable immediate care and welfare of the small blocs and cities and integration with national health policy as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Explaining how the country successfully managed Covid-19, he mentioned that the government had started efforts to understand the virus much before it came to India, and accordingly planned and prepared beforehand to face the pandemic.

Talking about why the health infrastructure to GDP ratio is declining in India, Dr. Mandaviya explained that every country has its own model specific to its people. In India, healthcare expenditure is lower as compared to other nations. Still, the Government is very much concerned about the health of its people and has assigned a budget of INR 100 crores for each district to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the next five years.

Giving the details of the PPP model in healthcare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said: “The government is following the holistic approach in planning and building healthcare models for the country. The government is following two models for healthcare; under one it launched the Nishchay Mitra scheme for the eradication of TB from India by 2025 and invoked the people to adopt 9 lakh TB patients.”

Under the second PPP arrangement, Ayushman Bharat Scheme has been extended to over 24,000 private hospitals, thus also enabling the business to private hospitals and ensuring healthcare for all, creating a win-win situation for every stratum of society.

Talking about the missing middle class in the ambit of national health policy, he emphasised the need for inclusive healthcare for all across all strata and said that a policy is under consideration for the missing middle class as well.

