India may become a hotspot of zoonotic diseases, study reveals

A recent study has revealed that India and China could become the biggest hotspots for new zoonotic viral diseases. According to the study, these that spread from wildlife to other mammals may very likely affect humans over the next few decades. The scientists claim that the human pressure on forests and increasing human-wildlife interactions may contribute to this.

The World’s Forests 2022 report comes just days after a similar prediction was made in a research paper published in the journal ‘Nature’ which too said climate change-driven changes could see over the next 50 years more than 15,000 new cases of mammals transmitting viruses to other mammals.

According to the study, at least 10,000 virus species have the capacity to infect humans. According to the study, ‘Climate change increases cross-species viral transmission risk’, these zoonotic diseases are circulating silently in wild mammals.

The study also warned that climate and land-use change will produce new opportunities for viral sharing among previously geographically-isolated species of wildlife, which will result in zoonotic spillover, and diseases spreading from animals to humans.

The study said that this risk will be highest in areas of high human population density in Asia and Africa, and could see a rise of such viral disease transmission by 4,000 times.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a renewed concern over the spread of zoonotic diseases, and this concern was reflected in the ‘State of the World’s Forests’ report. It said human health is closely connected to animal health and the shared environment.

The report also stated that it has become apparent that addressing the ecosystem-health dimension through responsible land-use planning and greater involvement of the forest and wildlife sectors and natural-resource managers is important. It called for continuous monitoring and surveillance, data-sharing, and evidence-based decision-making to contain the threat.