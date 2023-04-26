scorecardresearch
India has taken a holistic approach to building a robust health infrastructure: Mandaviya

The Union Health Minister also held bilateral discussions with the visiting Health Ministers from all the seven countries on the sidelines of the AHCI event.

Written by Sushmita Panda
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh Mandaviya, G20 Summit, healthcare news,
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilizers (FE.com/Sushmita)

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that India has taken a holistic approach to building a robust health infrastructure based on the four main pillars of Ayushman Bharat with a focus on Health and Wellness Centres for last-mile delivery, health insurance coverage, digital health and healthcare infrastructure upgradation.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) 2023, a G20 co-branded event. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister, Sikkim and Prof. Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura were present at the event.

During the event, Mandaviya also said that India is aspiring for a better future – a future where healthcare is service and not commerce.

“India has taken a holistic approach to building a robust health infrastructure based on the four main pillars of Ayushman Bharat with a focus on Health and Wellness Centres for last-mile delivery, health insurance coverage, digital health and healthcare infrastructure upgradation. These four pillars of Ayushman Bharat are constructed with the intent of providing value-based, patient-centric healthcare,” Mandaviya said during the event.

The Health Minister also highlighted the acute shortage of the healthcare workforce following COVID-19. The Union Health Minister also held bilateral discussions with the visiting Health Ministers from all the seven countries on the sidelines of the AHCI event.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has co-branded the 6th edition of One Earth One Health, Advantage Healthcare India 2023 with India’s G20 Presidency and the event is being held on 26th and 27th April 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

This summit will witness 125 exhibitors and around 500 hosted foreign delegates from 70 countries. Reverse Buyer Seller Meetings and scheduled B2B meetings with hosted delegates from more than 70 designated countries in the region of Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, SAARC and ASEAN will bring together and connect the Indian healthcare providers and foreign participants on one forum.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 19:38 IST

