Indegene acquires CultHealth; Deal to augment commercialisation portfolio

Indegene on Wednesday announced the acquisition of CultHealth. According to the company, the acquisition will augment Indegene’s commercialisation portfolio spanning drug discovery and development to marketing and sales, adding brand strategy and market development capabilities along with patient engagement platforms.

CultHealth which is a U.S.-based, full-service, healthcare marketing agency, has a track record of delivering best-in-class creatives for Direct To Consumer (DTC) campaigns, including numerous award-winning campaigns on digital TV/ video.

“The global spend on medicine is projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2025. Life sciences companies in the top 10 countries are expected to launch 290-315 products from 2022 through 2026, accounting for $196 billion in forecasted sales. However, only 1 in 5 products launched in the U.S. reached a revenue of $1 billion from 2004 to 2016 and 50% of all products launched over the past 15 years failed to reach peak U.S. sales of $250 million,” the company stated on Wednesday.

“With CultHealth, our life sciences clients benefit from partnering with a single service provider, all the way from brand strategy through commercialization. The CultHealth team brings nuanced expertise in reaching patients and physicians with meaningful DTC and marketing efforts, with a special emphasis on therapeutic areas of diabetes and oncology. Their long-standing relationships with some of the large, global life sciences companies and a record of growing business speaks volumes about the unique talent and culture nurtured at CultHealth. We welcome the CultHealth team to the Indegene family and are excited for our journey together,” said Manish Gupta, Executive Director and CEO, Indegene Private Limited in a statement.

Seyfarth Shaw LLP represented Indegene in this transaction. CultHealth was represented by Davis+Gilbert LLP, it stated.

ALSO READ | Healthtech firm Indegene joins The Metaverse Standards Forum