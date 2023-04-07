IKEA and SELCO Foundations launch new initiative to make 25,000 PHCs energy efficient with solar power by 2026

IKEA Foundation and SELCO Foundations on Friday launched a new initiative ‘Energy for Health’. This initiative is launched in partnership with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and various State Health Missions. According to the stakeholders, 25,000 health care facilities in 12 states in India will be powered by sustainable energy and upgraded with energy-efficient medical equipments by 2026 under this initiative.

According to the 2023 IPCC Report, power generation, buildings, industry, and transport are responsible for close to 80% of global emissions, therefore, investing in clean energy & efficiency is one of the key solutions to mitigate climate change.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, State Health Missions and SELCO Foundation, has received initial funding of €48 million from the IKEA Foundation.

Also Read Ikea sets eyes on Tamil Nadu to build omnichannel presence

“Reliable electricity in health-care facilities is essential to save lives and to provide quality health care. And yet, one billion people around the world are still served by health-care facilities without reliable electricity or with no electricity access at all. Decentralized renewable energies represent a key opportunity to accelerate electrification of health-care facilities, including in remote areas. I congratulate the Government of India and our partners from SELCO Foundation and IKEA Foundation for this critical program, which will have a transformative impact on strengthening the health system,” Dr. Maria Neira, Assistant Director-General a.i., Division of Healthier Populations, and Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, at the World Health Organization said in a statement.

The initiative will bring solar energy solutions with efficient medical and electrical equipment to 25,000 healthcare facilities in 12 states by 2026. Across the 12 states under this programme, there is a diversity in terms of topography, socio-economic vulnerabilities, disease burden and climate.

“Affordable and equitable access to healthcare is a function of two aspects- one, resources required to deliver health care, and two, cost of accessing health care. Through this program, SELCO Foundation and IKEA Foundation, along with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and various State Health Missions, will showcase at scale how sustainable energy can be used to make health services affordable at the doorstep of the poor,” Reflecting on India’s leadership in the effort, Dr. Harish Hande, CEO of SELCO Foundation said during the press conference on Friday.

According to the SELCO Foundation, Energy for Health’ initiative brings with it positive impacts across the spectrum of stakeholders- for last mile communities in their access to timely healthcare; for health facility staff in ensuring a conducive work environment to provide quality services; for health sector in reducing energy and equipment-related costs as well as avoiding wastage of vaccines and other critical resources; reinforcing climate resilience building and carbon mitigation efforts while ensuring positive health outcomes for all citizens.

“At the IKEA Foundation, we strongly believe caring for the health of people and our planet must go hand-in-hand. This initiative will improve healthcare outcomes and reduce emissions, by providing reliable and renewable energy to thousands of clinics. Our hope is that the success of this programme can serve as a model for building effective and efficient health systems globally,” Per Heggenes, CEO of IKEA Foundation said in a statement.

Also Read Direct reporting by patients can remove the filter and provide real information on adverse events: DCGI

The initiative aims to reach over 170 million people across the 12 states and improve working conditions for over 160,000 front line health staff at these health facilities.

Across the 25,000 public health facilities, this will add around 100MW of solar energy capacity in the country and mitigate over 3 million tonnes of CO2e emissions over a 20-year period. These will directly contribute to India’s Net Zero targets, while also creating a paradigm shift on how health targets can be achieved for resource-constrained communities across the world in an efficient manner, the company claimed.