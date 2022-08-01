IIT Guwahati establishes biomedical device and diagnostic centre for health tech facilities in rural India

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on Monday announced that it has established the ICMR-DHR Center of Excellence for Biomedical Device and Diagnostics Innovation and Commercialisation to provide technology-influenced healthcare facilities in rural parts of the country. At present, the Centre is situated at the Centre of Nanotechnology and Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology of IIT Guwahati.

“This multidisciplinary Initiative is also in line with the National Education Policy 2020 of the Government of India wherein Professors, Researchers, Entrepreneurs, Doctors, and Students from multiple departments join hands under a single umbrella to inculcate research and innovation in the domain of healthcare innovation. The initiative has been led by the Departments of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, and Design and Mathematics, among others,” the institute said in a statement on Monday.

The centre comes as a part of the ICMR Mission Secretariat’s key projects at IIT Guwahati which is working toward detecting biomarkers using microfluidic and semiconductor nanobiosensors to detect various non-communicable diseases (NCDs), developing diagnostic devices for the collection, storage, security and analysis of the data specific to rural India among others.

The experts will also be focusing on innovating indigenous alternatives to the healthcare devices imported from other countries under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

“This Centre is working towards realizing the vision of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, that all IITs be involved in helping the nation in terms of achieving the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the domain of healthcare technology development. The centre is envisioned to excel in the frugal innovations related to biomedical devices and develop a unique academia-industry model for product development related to med-tech innovation in the country. The translational innovations proposed in the centre are expected to cater for the societal needs related to diagnostics and healthcare delivery, especially in rural India. The technologies innovated may also spur import substitution to materialise the dream of Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said while elaborating on the critical work underway ICMR Mission Secretariat at IIT Guwahati.

According to the experts, the centre will be responsible for the availability of essential diagnostic devices, a few pilot-scale digital health kiosks, and the development of indigenous tech-based alternatives in the rural regions.