IIMA collaborates with Lal Pathlabs Foundation to set up a ‘Research Chair’ in healthcare

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Monday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lal PathLabs Foundation – the CSR arm of Dr Lal PathLabs to set up the ‘Dr Lal Pathlabs Chair in Healthcare’.

“The MoU was signed by Professor Errol D’ Souza, Director, IIMA and Dr Om Manchanda, IIMA alumnus, Managing Director of Dr Lal PathLabs and Trustee Lal PathLabs Foundation, at the Institute’s campus. The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment Fund,” the institution said in a press statement on Monday.

“The healthcare and allied sectors are evolving rapidly notably in the last few years. The advancements in this field are truly remarkable as they have had the potential to impact multiple stakeholders – people, industry, and governments worldwide as the healthcare ecosystem today operates across geographies. Our faculty have built a rich repository of research in the healthcare space and this collaboration will create more opportunities for us to contribute in ways that will benefit academia and the world of practice. I am especially pleased that Dr Om Manchanda of Dr Lal PathLabs, an IIMA alumnus, is supporting us in this important endeavour,” Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA said in a statement.

“Healthcare, in general, saw a great boost during the COVID pandemic – and the need for high-quality research was re-established. The ever-evolving healthcare sector presents a great opportunity to make meaningful contributions that directly impacts our community. We are excited to support research through a dedicated Chair at IIMA – which will potentially serve as a catalyst in the confluence of academia, industry, and society at large,” Sharing his views on partnering with IIMA towards this, Dr Om Manchanda, Managing Director, Dr Lal PathLabs, stated.

Moreover, the Chair has been supported by Lal PathLabs Foundation as a part of its CSR related activities of Dr. Lal PathLabs.

“The global pandemic has brought to fore the need for healthcare knowledge building and thought leadership as the world saw unparalleled uncertainty. Every adversity presents an opportunity, and we believe that massive investments in healthcare from pharmaceutical companies, governments, think tanks and multilateral agencies will require tremendous inroads in healthcare research, advisory, consulting, and public policy. We at the IIMA Endowment Fund are proud to support the Institute in setting up the Chair in Healthcare in collaboration with the leading diagnostics player in India – Dr Lal PathLabs, to carry out research in this space. This is the third Chair to be set up courtesy our efforts and we are grateful to Dr. Om Manchanda and his team and Board for their support,” Chhavi Moodgal, Chief Executive Officer, IIMA Endowment Fund said in a statement.