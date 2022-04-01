ICMR-NARI scientist: Vaccine against tuberculosis may come to India by 2024

India is likely to get the vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) in 2024, which will help in reducing the burden of transmission in India.

According to Dr Suchit Kamble, Scientist E, National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Pune, India would likely get a good vaccine, which would be effective and will also reduce the burden of tuberculosis (TB) in the country.

The Phase 3 double-blind placebo control trials have been started by ICMR across 18 subsites in India, whereas in Maharashtra, ICMR-NARI Pune has conducted it at two sites.

As of now, there are randomised 1,593 participants at Pune with an ongoing follow up of 38 months. The safety and efficacy of the two candidate TB vaccine will be studied in the trial.

The two vaccines that are studied are Immuvac and VPM1002. ICMR has been conducting trials across six states in India at 18 sites.

Dr Suchit Kamble said ANI that the last enrolment at their site would be in 2024 and as soon as the follow-ups are complete, the data of the patient will be compiled and thereafter the analysis will begin followed by final results.

Dr Kamble also added that the participants that are 6 years of age and above will also be enrolled for the trials.