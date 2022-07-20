How can augmented reality and virtual reality be used inside a hospital for healthcare professionals?

By Deepak Sharma

Several cutting-edge technologies have been implemented by the healthcare industry around the world for improved outcomes. The introduction of immersive virtual reality (VR) has not only increased the productivity of a healthcare facility but also has contributed tremendously to infusing visionary ideas. Medical practitioners are making the best use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality right from closely understanding the cases to applying the best possible method to treating them.

The industry has witnessed the speedy inclusion of AR & VR innovations in day-to-day surgeries, prognosis, and other procedures. It fosters safety and encourages technology for practitioners as well as patients. Making use of these technologies is paving the way for the digitization of healthcare, and presents valuable opportunities for application for payers, healthcare professionals and providers, and medical devices. If the industry experts are to be believed, the use of AR and VR in the healthcare industry will reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025.

Here are some of the ways healthcare industry are adopting these technologies:

Speedy consultation with medical practitioners

Applications based on AR or VR can help medical practitioners to consult the patient in person during critical medical emergencies like acute injury, influenza, and other critical conditions. The faster the consultation part is over, the sooner aid can begin. Advancements can help doctors to deliver vital services and understand the best level of prognosis.

An in-depth understanding of symptoms for surgery planning & execution

AR/VR helps the doctors comprehend the medical situation covering every minute detail to catch errors in the diagnosis. Early signs of any underlying disease can be noticed. This in turn helps the patient to lessen the number of consultations and unnecessary visits to the hospital several times a week. Preventive measures can be taken for several diseases via these AR/VR-based applications for a complete and accurate cure during the recovery time.

Body mapping & prognosis

The process of body mapping and prognosis is the most basic one and yet significant. Medical students require advanced technologies for consistent updates during their training. Technologies like learning algorithms help them receive in-hand experience with advanced guidance to understand procedures. AR/VR applications help the students to enhance their medical training before actual surgeries. These also are a great tool for practitioners to experiment with complicated procedures on virtual human bodies. Doctors can create stimulation of a patient’s body in complex situations. In case there is a shortage of doctors, these advancements can contribute by synchronizing and connecting multiple sensors.

AR-based virtual interfaces for an advanced augmented surgery

Immersive virtual reality improves the safety of a patient. It helps surgeons with upfront and real-time information about a patient’s vitals, equipment location, procedure details, and other essential details. The AR-based virtual interface helps the practitioner to visualize the location of the organs along with the accurate location of the disease, tumor, or other critical abnormalities. Real-time information plays a major role during surgeries.

Conclusion

The healthcare industry must prioritise the implementation of technology and advancements. India already has a low doctor-patient ratio, and implementing these technologies can help the healthcare industry bridge the gap. These healthcare facilities can be accessed in rural areas, reducing the increased mortality rates of critical illnesses. This is how technology-based solutions can assist in providing patients with real-time solutions.

(The author is Co-Founder & CEO, MedLern. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)