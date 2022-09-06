How are food-tech brands working on adopting varied packing to ensure health and safety?

By Krunal Oza

Food-tech players are working towards adopting varied forms of packaging for food delivery by using food-grade safe containers or an eco-friendly packing range. This category varies from bamboo products to corrugated paper with coatings and sugarcane bagasse products. However, adopting a packaging style to ensure food-grade packaging quality is the costlier option but many cloud kitchens have vowed to never use plastic again.

Owners of QSR and cloud kitchens have started to believe, from the looks of it, that setting up such kitchens has proven to be beneficial as many people have been looking for healthy, quality, and home-cooked meals, from using biodegradable and recyclable packaging to sourcing local ingredients. Order-in and take-away have become a dynamic source of revenue for many restaurants. Making eco-friendly packaging is a popular small business’s first step in creating a sustainable food brand. Brands are moving towards types of packaging that are partially or completely free of plastic and biodegradable, lead-free, safe, freeze-proof, leak-proof and easy to upcycle or recycle.

According to experts from all over the world, chemicals present in food packaging may be harmful to human health. Articles that come into contact with food at any stage are referred to as food contact articles. Hence, it is very important to use food-grade packaging that does not harm the content or the consumer. We’ve been doing extreme research and tend to use packaging that is either sustainable or food-grade approved. Brands should try to use packaging with less or no ink as studies have shown that printing ink gets leached into foods and may cause hormonal disturbances.

In the contemporary food delivery industry, packaging plays a dual role in terms of functionality and getting an edge over competitors. The correct container, packing materials, and the use of food-grade plastic containers with lid wraps that are recyclable, microwave-safe, and ensure health areas and presentation are all given more thought and attention by kitchen operators. In order to differentiate themselves, delivery-only restaurants, quick service restaurants, and other restaurant formats are also reinventing their packaging requirements.

Most of the food packing, commonly, is done in PS Recycling number 6. This polystyrene (PS) is a colorless, hard plastic without much flexibility. It can be made into foam or cast into molds and given fine detail in its shape when it is manufactured, for instance into the shape of plastic spoons or forks. n food packaging, PS is commonly used to make plastic cups, deli and bakery trays, fast food containers and lids, hot cups, and egg cartons. It is FDA approved for food contact and recyclable.

These are just a few of the many questions that can ensure healthy living choices as the general population continues to grow their understanding and concern about the substances that may potentially enter their bodies through food consumption out of the packaging. What the outlet majorly needs, is to take into account both the product’s intended use and the potential customer uses when selecting a packaging material.

(The author is Founder & CEO of Hustlers Hospitality. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)