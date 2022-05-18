How 70 percent – 80 percent of stroke lead to disability and half of them causes death

By Dr. Pankaj Agarwal

In both men and women, the risk of stroke increases with age, with approximately 50 percent of all strokes occurring in people over age 75 and 30 percent over age 85. Stroke is one of the most common causes of disability and poor quality of life. Patients who are elderly have a higher chance of death, lower functional results, and longer hospital stays.

Stroke causes long-term problems in the majority of instances, according to research. 9 out of 10 patients have reported impaired body function, resulting in a significant level of physical and psychological disability. Strokes range from person to person, and hence limitations varies as well. The extent to which body function is limited is mostly determined by which organ is impacted by stroke, the severity of the stroke, the patient’s overall health, and any underlying co-morbid illnesses. Impaired speech, limited physical abilities, weakness or paralysis of limbs on one side of the body, difficulties gripping or holding items, and a slowed capacity to communicate are the most prevalent types of disability after a stroke.

Weakness or paralysis: The most prevalent disability noticed in patients is hemiparesis (one-sided weakness) or whole-body weakness. A person’s weakness can be restricted to one arm or leg. Many patients have a loosened grip or a loss of strength in their hand muscles, which makes daily chores difficult. Problems with movement and coordination: stroke-related impairments include motor impairment, muscle weakness, impaired walking ability, impaired natural gait, trouble maintaining balance, and an increased risk of falling.

Language problems: Stroke survivors are reported to have dysarthria (an illness in which a person is unable to pronounce words properly due to weakness in the muscles of the face and mouth) and aphasia (a language disorder) (it is a disease in which a person is unable to process the language.)

Impaired quality of life: Stroke disability often results in serious difficulties doing daily activities, and patients may need to rely on a family member or other caregiver for assistance.

Controlling the Bladder and Bowel: A patient’s ability to regulate his or her urine and bowel motions deteriorates, causing a slew of problems.

Psychological Problems: Cognitive dysfunction, loss of self-esteem, confidence, and sadness are some of the most prevalent psychological issues that patients confront. Depression can be caused by emotional changes or a physical brain lesion caused by a stroke. If you notice any signs or symptoms of a stroke, you should consult your doctor immediately.

Post-stroke rehabilitation: After a stroke, rehabilitation can help a person regain skills that were lost when a part of the brain was destroyed. Protecting the individual from acquiring new medical problems, such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, injury from a fall, or clot formation in major veins, is also critical in rehabilitation. Rehabilitation also teaches new strategies to compensate for any limitations that remain. If one’s capacity to use language has been harmed, one might need to learn how to bathe and dress with only one hand, or how to communicate successfully using assistive devices.

The proportion of post-stroke patients with disability decreased from 63.8 percent to 46.7 percent. Although there has been improvement in functional independence after stroke, long-term post-stroke disability remains a cause for concern.

Age, neurological abnormalities, cognition function, depression, and social support were all independent influencing factors for post-stroke disability. Regular stroke patient screening is necessary due to the substantial likelihood of long-term post-stroke disability. The rehabilitation of stroke patients will be a key responsibility in order to prevent the occurrence of post-stroke depression and improve their prognosis.

(The author is a Senior Consultant – Neurology, Head, Movement Disorders Clinic and In-Charge, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) at Mumbai’s Program Global Hospital, Parel Mumbai. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)