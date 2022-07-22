Homeopathy treatment effective in managing neuro conditions, data reveals

Dr Kalyan Banerjee’s Clinic said on Friday that an analysis of several years of patient data from the clinic and some published research show that homeopathic treatment is effective in the management of several neurological disorders.

“Multiple sclerosis is a common auto-immune condition affecting the nervous system and we see an average of about 50 patients of multiple sclerosis each month. The use of evidence based homeopathic treatment protocols of Dr Kalyan Banerjee’s Clinic result in improvement in some of forms of disability and in decreased frequency of recurrence in cases of relapsing multiple sclerosis. About sixty five percent patients are able to report a positive outcome after treatment at the Clinic,” Dr. Kushal Banerjee, Senior Homeopath at Dr Kalyan Banerjee’s clinic said on the ocassion of World Brain Day which is celebrated on July 22 every year.

The doctor claims that patients of many other serious illnesses like Parkinson’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, tumours of the brain and brain trauma may benefit from homeopathic treatment. While it is obviously not possible to cure all illnesses, managing their symptoms can go a long way in improving the quality of life of the patients without any side effects, the said.

“Stroke is another major clinical entity that we frequently encounter and treat at our clinic. We see about 4,000 cases of stroke and stroke related complaints every year. Although, commencing treatment for stroke as early on as possible is always preferred, patients are able to report improvement in motor function even when homeopathic treatment is started years after the event. With homeopathic medicines, we are able to contribute to healing partially damaged nervous tissue and improve neurological function. Homeopathic treatment protocols also help in reducing the chances of recurrence of stroke. Patients suffering from neuro conditions should definitely consider homeopathic treatment either as exclusive or as an add-on to allopathic medicine for optimum outcomes, adds Dr Kushal Banerjee.

Dr. Banerjee also claimed that Homeopathy offers a safe way for treatment of various brain related illness and disorders and has effectively proved that it can help manage and mitigate a vast array of brain and neurological illnesses. The causes of diseases of the brain and the nervous may broadly be categorised into: the immune system, infection, or injury. Moreover, diseases may also arise due to degeneration or developmental issues.

Epilepsy is another common illness of the Brain arising from abnormal functioning of the electrical pathways and can be effectively treated with Homeopathy in most cases he stated.

“Epilepsy is another extremely common illness affecting the brain. It may arise from a simple fever or may be due to damage caused to the brain during the process of delivery and other causes. It may accompany developmental issues. The clinic is currently involved in the management of several thousands of cases of simple and complicated epilepsy. Homeopathy is of particular importance when anti-epileptic drugs are introduced in patients with developmental delays. Since these drugs may contribute to the mental regression of the patient, parents are often extremely distressed. Doctors at the Clinic in cohesion with the prescribing neurologists are able to gradually wean anti-epileptic drugs with the use of homeopathy. This greatly helps addressing issues around development as well,” the Padma Shri recipient said in a statement on Friday.