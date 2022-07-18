Here’s how tech-based healthcare transformation will empower nursing community!

When India is all set to embrace healthcare transformation through technology, it becomes even more important to see how technology can empower the real care givers, the nurses. To empower this extremely important fraternity in Indian healthcare system, FinancialExpress.com, in association with Dozee, is organising Care Tech, an on-ground conference, where the key stakeholders of the healthcare industry will delve upon “Embracing Tech To Enrich Patient Care”.

FE Care Tech, being organised in Hyderabad on 18th July, 2022, will witness participation of some of the key healthcare stakeholders from the city. Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals will be the Chief Guest of the event. Ms Reddy will share her thoughts on “Future of Healthcare—How Remote Patient Monitoring will Become the Order of the Day.”

Real time patient monitoring with technology can help nursing staff and offload them of the rigorous workload they face on a daily basis and increased workload they faced during pandemic waves. Dozee, India’s first Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring Solution, is designed to empower the nursing force. Dozee helps in automating vitals monitoring in non-ICU beds like HDUs, Step-down ICUs and wards. Mudit Dandwate, Co-Founder & CEO, Dozee, will explain how the technology works and nurses can make the most of it to provide improvised patient care. Commenting on the initiative, Mudit said, “Dozee improves patient outcomes with Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring and AI based Early Warning System. It upgrades any Hospital Bed to step down ICU bed within minutes. With this gathering, we will showcase how Dozee functions and how it can help the already overwhelmed nursing workforce and healthcare professionals to provide improved patient care.”

Other dignitaries present at the event include, Dr Sai Praveen Haranath, Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr Padmaja, HOD Anesthesia, NIMS, Dr Sateesh Kumar Kailasam, Group Director-Emergency Medicine, Medicover Hospitals, Dr M Prakasamma, Executive Director, ANSWERS, Bobby Ramesh, Director of Nursing, Continental Hospitals, Dr Rakesh Prabhu, Chief Medical Officer, Medicover Group of Hospitals, Dr Riyaj Khan, Cluster CEO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services; Dean & Registrar; Board of Director Care Raipur & Nagpur, CARE Hospitals and Dr Kartik Gupta, AGM-Medical Device, Apollo TeleHealth.

This conference will witness the coming together of nursing heads of various multi-speciality hospitals, both private and public. It will elaborate more on how technology can enhance nursing endeavours in delivering top-notch patient care. The event will also celebrate & recognise nursing efforts for delivering unmatched patient care. Watch out this space for more!