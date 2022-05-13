HempStreet launches campaign for menstrual hygiene awareness among sex workers in Delhi

HempStreet announced on Friday that it has launched a menstrual hygiene awareness campaign for women residents of low-end areas and sex workers in Delhi. The campaign is launched in association with The Joint Target Initiative and Women’s Action Group Chelsea. According to the company’s press statement, it aims to level the playing field in healthcare access for ‘everyone’.

Under this campaign, HempStreet arranges doctor-led camps and over 150 women from the area attend each camp. The campaign was launched last month, with a seminar and health check-up by Dr. Preeti Chhabra and Dr. Pooja Kohli. The camp was followed by free sanitary pad distribution to all the women participating in it. The second camp was held on 5th May and was led by Dr. Ashima Sardana.

Meanwhile, Joint Target Initiative is a joint project started in 2009 by Shakti Vahini and the Indian Medicine Development Trust (IMDT) to prevent HIV/AIDS among Sex Workers in GB Road.

“Menstruation is still a hush-hush topic in India and is a ‘black plastic bags or newspaper wrapped’ affair. While in recent times this has begun to change, only 36% of Indian women reportedly use sanitary napkins. That number goes even lower when it comes to women from marginal backgrounds. More than 50% of sex workers rely on cloth pads during menstruation, leaving them vulnerable to infections. At HempStreet, we are trying to raise awareness about the ailments caused by poor menstrual health and are taking an active step via the distribution of sanitary pads,” Dr. Pooja Kohli, AVP, Community and Outreach, HempStreet, said in a statement.

“Low rent areas like the Bastis around Zakir Hussain college, often have a wide prevalence of ailments associated with bad menstrual hygiene. Spreading awareness around healthy menstruation is key to the good health of women living in such areas. Joint TI and Chelsea have been jointly working with HempStreet to work towards the same,” Dr. Naghma from Joint Target Intervention said in a statement.

HempStreet has been leveraging the age-old science of Ayurveda to manufacture ‘natural relief’ products from cannabis to treat chronic pain and menstrual health. With the vast scope of cannabis-based medication in Ayurveda, partnership with top institutions and a deep R&D base, HempStreet is set to redefine the way mass ailments around women’s health and especially menstrual health, are tackled.