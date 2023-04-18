Heatstroke death in Mumbai: Doctors explain causes, symptoms, and treatment

Heatstroke death in Mumbai: Recently, 13 people died from an apparent heatstroke while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award in an open space in Navi Mumbai. Reportedly, this is the biggest-ever heatwave-related death toll from a single event in India.

This unfortunate event has yet again highlighted the potential risks from heatwaves, whose intensity and frequency are expected to rise further due to climate change. According to experts, heatwave conditions developed even in February this year which is quite unusual.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in some areas of Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.

Dr. Honey Savla, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central told Financial Express.com that intense heat can be dangerous, but when you combine it with high humidity, your body has an even harder time cooling itself off.

“Humidity can cause dehydration, confusion, fatigue, and lethargy to work. Some individuals especially cardiac patients can even experience arrhythmias due to increasing humidity,” Dr. Savla said.

What is heatstroke?

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. Heatstroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature.

When a person suffers from heatstroke, their body temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. According to CDC, when heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

If the person doesn’t get immediate treatment, heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death.

According to Dr. Shailesh Shetty S, Consultant – Emergency Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, heat-related illness can range from mild forms like cramps progressing to heat exhaustion and to more severe forms like heat syncope where they can have a transient loss of consciousness with a return to normal or worsen to heat stroke.

“Heat stroke is a medical emergency that can have serious consequences if not recognized and treated promptly. It occurs when the body’s internal temperature rises above 40°C, leading to dehydration, organ damage and even death. The recent increase in temperature in cities like Bangalore is a cause of concern, as it puts people at risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke,” Dr. Shetty told Financial Express.com.

What causes heatstroke?

Dr. Seema Dhir, Sr. Consultant, Internal Medicine at Artemis Hospitals Gurgaon maintains that heat stroke is generally caused by exposure to very high-grade heat due to which body temperature can rise by 103 to 104 degrees.

“It occurs mostly when you are in a dehydrated state. So, the most important way to control or avoid heat stroke is to keep your self well hydrated,” Dr. Dhir told Financial Express.com.

Who are at risk of developing heatstroke?

According to Dr. Savla, fainting attacks and heat stroke can occur in the elderly and frail.

“Most often, heat stroke happens when people exercise in very hot and humid weather without drinking enough fluids. But heat stroke can also happen in people who are not exercising. When people get too hot, they can also get “heat cramps” and “heat exhaustion.” These conditions are not as serious as heat stroke, but they can lead to heat stroke if they aren’t treated. It is especially likely to affect older people, people who have health problems, and young children and babies. These people need to be extra careful in hot conditions,” Dr. Savla told Financial Express.com.

Symptoms of heatstroke

According to Dr. Shetty, the most common symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea and vomiting. Individuals who experience these symptoms, especially the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, should seek immediate medical attention. All those with suspected heat stroke must be admitted in the hospital with ICU capability and closely monitored, Dr Shetty maintained.

According to Dr Samrat Shah, Consultant Internist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, fever of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) or greater fulfills the criteria of heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion altered mental status, slurred speech.

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating.

Seizures.

Very high body temperature.

Rapid heart rate .

Fatal if treatment delayed.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head-Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate told Financial Express.com that a heat stroke comes with symptoms of having a temperature of more than 104 degrees, with an altered mental status, difficulty in walking, and sometimes convulsions.

“Gross dehydration can result from heat stroke which may cause confusion,palpitations,decreased consciousness/altered sensorium and even coma. Drop in blood pressure also can be seen with thready pulse and drop in skin turgor which are tell tale signs of dehydration,” Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad told Financial Expres.com.

How to treat heatstroke?

According to Dr. Shaha, first-line treatment is significant and without delay time take the following measures:

Put the person in a cool tub of water or a cool shower.

Spray the person with a pipe .

Sponge the person with cool water.

Fan the person while misting with cool water.

Place ice packs or cool wet towels on the neck, armpits and groin.

Cover the person with cool damp sheets.

“It is important to seek medical aid help quickly in such cases, as these patients require controlled cooling also called – ‘controlled hypothermia’. They require lifesaving medicines and treatment if there are alterations in vitals or seizures. Importantly, preventing this condition is important as the complications of a heat stroke are difficult to manage. Hence, avoiding exposure to hot areas and keeping hydrated, especially among the elderly, is very important,” Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head-Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Gude told Financial Express.com that treatment largely is hydration in the form of plain water in a conscious individual.

“Those unconscious may require aggressive fluid resuscitation with bigger iv access. Avoid sweetened beverages, aerated carbonated drinks, alcohol (further worsens dehydration via diuresis). Sugary drinks cause osmotic diuresis and further dehydrate the individual,” Dr. Gude told Financial Express.com.

How to prevent Heatstroke?

According to Dr. Shetty, preventing heat stroke involves staying hydrated, wearing loose-fitting clothing, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun and taking breaks in cool, shaded areas. It’s important to stay vigilant during hot weather conditions and take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“Tight cloths should be avoided as soon as we find that there is someone with high body temperature you should try to lower down the body temperature with cold water wet him with the cloth. Try and avoid strenuous exercise during the heat wave or hot weather. Always keep your self hydrated & try to avoid alcohol during the season as it makes the body dehydrated. Elderly & young children are more prone so we should be careful,” Dr. Dhir told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram suggests that In order to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke during the summer, some precautions should be taken: