HealthPlix appoints Nagesh IS as Data Safety Officer

HealthPlix Technologies on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Nagesh IS as its Data Safety Officer. He will oversee the state of affairs concerning data privacy and security at HealthPlix.

“The appointment of Nagesh highlights the company’s focus on protecting the fundamental needs of its 10000+ individual active doctors on its platform who are digitizing their patient health journey with HealthPlix,” the company said in a statement.

Nagesh has extensive experience in building and scaling PAAS (Platform as a service) and IAAS (Infrastructure as a service) companies. He has been the Director of Engineering at HealthPlix and was instrumental in setting up security-first engineering practices. Before HealthPlix, Nagesh worked with companies like PharmEasy and redBus.

Also Read Medanta announces a new 300-bed hospital project in Indore

“Today healthcare business relies on trust and transparency, which is why we’re committing significant resources to improve our data privacy and security practices. Nagesh is an experienced young security professional who has worked in an internet-enabled era. He comes with an innate ability to understand the users’ environment and design a safety net that gives HealthPlix a competitive advantage and instills confidence in our doctor community,” Sandeep Gudibanda, Chief Executive Officer – HealthPlix Technologies said in a statement.

Nagesh is a seasoned software engineer with 12+ years of experience in fast-growing AI and Fin-tech start-ups.

“Indian doctors seek technical as well as safety support. Our security-first approach to healthcare engineering has helped us earn the trust of our doctors on our platform. I am happy to shoulder the responsibility and looking forward to building a secure, safer, and efficient environment,” Nagesh IS, Data Safety Officer – HealthPlix Technologies said in a statement.

He excels in data governance, security, and building scalable products with a focus on personal and sensitive user data. Nagesh holds an engineering degree in Electronics & Communication from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), it added.