Healthledger Diagnostics raises seed funding from A-League Angel investors and venture capitalists

Healthledger Diagnostics on Monday announced that it has raised a seed round of an undisclosed amount from A-League angel investors and venture capitalists. According to the company’s press statement, the transactions have been enabled by Quadra Capital Advisors, and include VCs Nitish Mittersain and Vikash Mittersain of Nazara Technologies Ltd., Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group, holistic integrative medicine and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Netgraph Investments LLC Dubai, Amit Jain (Rewired Ventures UK), Balesh Sharma (CEO, PPF Telecom), and Vishwanathan Iyer.

The company claims that it has generated USD 1 Million revenue in its inception year, having reached 25 cities in 8 states and having touched more than 100,000 lives. With this fundraiser, the brand aims to target a 7X growth with more than 150 operational centres in 15 states across 50 cities by FY 23.

The company claims that it aims to become the largest network of standardized full stack diagnostics and provide constant quality and even pricing from tier-1 to tier-6 cities. They have enabled diagnostic centers to grow their revenue by 23 percent in the span of 6 months, the company stated.

“We are majorly focused on creating an even supply ecosystem across the country for all players in the healthcare space so that there is consistency in service delivery and integrated module of reporting along with price transparency. With this aim, we will use the funds to expand our clinics and enable more technology, bringing accessible and affordable healthcare,” Healthledger Co-Founder Dr. Darshan Chandak said in a statement.

