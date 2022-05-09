Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya calls for synergy between preventive healthcare, modern medical facilities

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the Centre’s goal is to work holistically in the health sector with “synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities” and asserted that efforts are being made to reduce cost of treatment for the poor.

“Today, under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the goal of the Central government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities,” Mandaviya said.

“Along with reducing cost of treatment of the poor, efforts are also being made to rapidly increase the number of doctors. We need to think holistically and make the roadmap for long-term. This year, when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we need to work together with a vision of how India’s health infrastructure will be when we will complete 100 years of independence,” he said while inaugurating the state-of-the-art multi-speciality out-patient and in-patient blocks at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and associated hospital here.

The new in-patient block will increase the bed strength of LHMC from 877 to more than 1,000 beds, a health ministry statement said.

The block also houses an additional sophisticated CT scanner. Similarly, the new out-patient block has additional facilities for holistic health care, including all medical and surgical specialities, ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, and homeopathy, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said that the country has moved away from a “token” towards a “total” approach.

He also stated that the states play a very crucial role in the implementation of any programme launched by the Centre.

“During the three-day Swasthya Chintan Shivir held recently at Kevadia, Gujarat, all state health ministers shared their best practices and had a very fruitful discussion about how can we make it universal,” he said.

The Union health minister further said that ‘Jan Bhagidari’ is very important for the implementation of any action plan, programme, or scheme made by the Government of India.

“Making health facilities accessible, affordable and patient-friendly is very important. Our efforts need to be in the direction of advancement of the nation; the nation should always come first,” he noted.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar was also present at the event.