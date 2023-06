Ahead of the monsoon season, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday virtually reviewed the preparedness of States for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, kaka azar, and Japanese Encephalitis.

Health Ministers from 18 States joined the review meeting virtually. Meanwhile, Principal Secy (Health) and MD, NHM were also present.

More details awaited.