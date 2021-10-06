HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH had acquired transition care firm SuVitas Holistic Healthcare in August this year.

home healthcare, HCAH, SuVitas, holistic, tertiary careTransition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home health care.

Home healthcare service provider HCAH said it plans to invest around Rs 200 to Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary HCAH SuVitas to add 1,500 beds in 30 transition care centers across India over the next 2 to 3 years.

“HCAH had acquired transition care firm SuVitas Holistic Healthcare in August this year. Transition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home health care. The proposed capacity expansion will be in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad,” HCAH said in a statement.

“We are committed to increase transition care bed capacity from 100 beds to 1,500 beds by investing 200 to 300 crores in 30 transition care centers in the next 2 to 3 years. We will further strengthen our presence in all major metro cities,” HCAH, Co-Founder & CEO, Vivek Srivastava said.

On the development, HCAH SuVitas CEO Antra Bhargava said, “HCAH SuVitas through expansion would be able to help many more patients in need and ease the burden on tertiary care hospitals.”

HCAH was started in 2012 by Vivek Srivastava and is backed by the Burman family, founders of Healthcare at Home UK and Quadria Capital.

 

 

