HaystackAnalytics: Genomic diagnosis for the right treatment

HaystackAnalytics has developed a first-of-its kind Universal Infectious Diseases (UID) test in the country that deploys next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to identify existing and emerging infections, also providing information on drug resistance to support and identify correct treatment options for patients. This Mumbai-based health-tech startup, which is supported by the department of science & technology, healthcare veterans like Arokiaswamy Velumani (Thyrocare founder), and private players such as GE Healthcare and Intel, has partnered with various diagnostic centres and over 20 hospitals, including AIIMS, to introduce its sequencing-based clinical products for TB and Covid in the past.



The new UID test will be rolled out in a phased manner over the next few months, and will be initially targeted at identifying and treating sepsis in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients. It will gradually be made available to anyone suffering from a fever of unknown origin.



Anirvan Chatterjee, co-founder and CEO, said, “At Haystack, while working on Tuberculosis and Covid, we recognised the true burden of inaccurate diagnosis of infections in India and the world. Despite the existence of a wide range of antibiotics and antifungal medicines, sepsis is known to cause almost 50 million cases annually. A large proportion of these deaths can be avoided by early and accurate identification of the pathogen causing the infection. Haystack’s UID test has been developed to solve this problem by enabling rapid and comprehensive screening in a near to point of care deployment.”