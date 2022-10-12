Haryana Govt stops Maiden Pharma’s drug manufacturing—Here’s why

After finding multiple violations and in consultation with the Central government, the Haryana government has decided to immediately suspend the manufacturing of drugs by Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited.

The decision to proceed against Sonepat’s pharmaceutical company comes after a joint team of the Centre and state found violations at the unit during an inspection.

While an order issued by the Health Department states that “necessary action” should be taken under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, sources said that after suspending operations, the unit was likely to be sealed and its licence cancelled or suspended.

“Samples of 3 drugs mentioned by WHO of Sonipat’s pharmaceuticals company were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet, action will be taken after that,” Anil Vij, Haryana’s Health Minister said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Vij also informed that during the joint inspection 12 flaws were found.

ALSO READ | WHO warns against Indian cough syrups after 66 children died in Gambia

“However, after the Central and Haryana State drug departments conducted a joint inspection, around 12 flaws were found, keeping which in mind, it’s been decided that the total production shall be stopped; notice is given,” he added.

This move comes after a show-cause notice was to the pharma unit last week following a joint inspection team of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Haryana Food and Drug Administration, which found a number of irregularities in the unit’s functioning.

On October 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against over four fever, cold, and cough syrups made by the Indian company, urging people to not use them. This comes after the death of 66 children in the Gambia.

The cough syrups–Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup – are made by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

These cough syrups contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants, the global health agency had stated while issuing an alert against them.