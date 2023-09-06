Hand, Mouth and Foot Disease grips Kolkata; Here’s what you need to know about symptoms and treatment

Hand, Mouth and Foot Disease in Kolkata: A highly contagious disease has been reported in Kolkata. The incidences of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) are increasing across the city, especially among children.

According to media reports, after a few cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease during the onset of Monsoon, the cases are increasing rapidly. Experts maintain that although the disease is self-limiting, there is a possibility of complication and hospitalisation in some cases, especially among children.

What is Hand, Mouth and Foot Disease (HFMD)?

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a contagious viral infection common in young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this disease is common among children under 5 years old. However, anyone can get this viral disease.

The illness is usually not serious, but it is very contagious, CDC maintained.

It is noteworthy that Hand, foot, and mouth disease is often confused with foot-and-mouth disease (also called hoof-and-mouth disease), which affects cows, sheep, goats, and pigs.

CDC emphasised that humans do not get the animal disease, and animals do not get the human disease.

What are the symptoms of Hand, Mouth, and Foot Disease (HFMD)?

The symptoms of Hand, Mouth, and Foot Disease (HFMD) include:

Fever.

Sore throat.

Feeling sick.

Painful, blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks.

A rash on the palms, soles and sometimes the buttocks. The rash is not itchy, but sometimes it has blisters. Depending on skin tone, the rash may appear red, white, gray, or only show as tiny bumps.

Fussiness in infants and toddlers.

Loss of appetite.

According to Mayo Clinic, the usual period from initial infection to the time symptoms appear is 3 to 6 days.

What are complications related to Hand, Mouth, and Foot Disease (HFMD)?

According to the CDC, the disease is usually not serious, but almost all cases get better within 7-10 days with no or minimal medical treatment. In certain rare cases, Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease can get complicated. Some of the complications include:

Some people, especially young children, can get dehydrated

Although very rare, people may lose a fingernail or toenail after having HFMD

Although very rare, a small number of people with HFMD get viral meningitis

Although extremely rare, a small number of people with HFMD get encephalitis (swelling of the brain) or paralysis (can’t move parts of the body)

When to see a doctor?

According to the CDC, you should immediately consult a doctor if:

Your child is not able to drink normally and you’re worried they might be getting dehydrated.

Your child’s fever lasts longer than 3 days.

Symptoms do not improve after 10 days.

Your child has a weakened immune system (body’s ability to fight germs and sickness).

Symptoms are severe.

Your child is very young, especially younger than 6 months.

In most cases, your doctors will be able to tell if someone has HFMD by examining the patient and the rash appearance.

How Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is treated?

According to the CDC, there is no specific medical treatment for HFMD. However, steps can be taken to to relieve symptoms and prevent dehydration. It is important to drink enough liquids and stay hydrated.