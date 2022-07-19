Haleon finishes demerger process with GSK; launches as an independent consumer health-based firm

Haleon announced on Monday that it has launched itself as an independent company focused on consumer health after completing its demerger from GSK. According to reports, the newly listed business is driven by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity.

“Trading commenced on Monday on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), with Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon, leading the opening ceremony to signal the start of trading. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is set to follow, and a similar market-opening event will take place on Wednesday 20 July 2022,” it stated.

Haleon has a portfolio of brands including Eno, Iodex, Otrivin, Crocin, Sensodyne and Octocalcium and will continue to develop category-leading brands that address real consumer health needs, while focusing on future innovation across its entire portfolio.

Meanwhile, the company claims that Haleon expects to deliver medium-term annual organic revenue growth of 4-6 percent. Despite huge improvements in medicine, data and technology, everyday health remains elusive for too many people, it states.

“The brands within the Haleon portfolio have been providing treatment and improving the quality of life for millions of consumers across the globe for decades. They have also been trusted, recognised, and recommended by healthcare professionals across multiple markets,” it stated on Monday.

“This is a significant milestone for Haleon. Guided by our clear purpose and with a world class portfolio of brands that people know and trust, we stand ready to help address consumer needs and make better everyday health more achievable, inclusive and sustainable. Consumer health has never been more important than it is today, and I am delighted that Haleon, as an independent company, is ready to pursue our ambitions. Today follows a huge amount of effort, planning and collaboration by our dedicated colleagues all around the world,” Brian McNamara, chief executive officer, Haleon, said in a statement.

“Today, marks a special day for us as we step into a new era with Haleon, leading our business and our people through a transformation to become a world leading consumer healthcare company with a special purpose: to deliver better everyday health with humanity. India Sub-continent continues be a fantastic opportunity for us, and one, that we will continue to build on with our varied portfolio of brands that have been loved by our consumers for generations. We are on an incredible journey with an exciting future ahead of us with loved brands, a robust innovation pipeline and a pool of talented people,” Navneet Saluja, area general manager, Indian Subcontinent, Haleon stated on Monday.