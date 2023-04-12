H3N8 Influenza death reported in China: Here’s what we know so far

H3N8 Influenza in China: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday reported the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain.

On 27 March 2023, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China notified WHO of one confirmed case of human infection with an avian influenza A(H3N8) virus.

According to WHO, this is the third reported case of human infection with an avian influenza A(H3N8) virus; all three cases have been reported from China.

According to media reports, H3N8 is known to have been spreading since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals.

In April and May last year, two non-fatal cases emerged – both also in China were reported for the first time in humans.

The woman who died was a 56-year-old from Guangdong province in southeast China. She fell ill on 22 February, was hospitalised for severe pneumonia on 3 March and died on 16 March, the WHO said.

The global health agency revealed that the case was detected through the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance system. It is noteworthy that the patient had multiple underlying conditions.

“She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird presence around her home. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting,” WHO revealed.

According to reports from health officials, the preliminary epidemiological investigation into this event suggests that exposure to a live poultry market may have been the cause of infection. However, it is still unclear what the exact source of this infection is and how this virus is related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses that are circulating in animals, WHO revealed.

Doctors and public health experts have emphasised that human bird flu cases are usually the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments.

Preventive measures recommended by WHO: