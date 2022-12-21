GUERISON to enter ophthalmology market in India; To focus on corneal and retinal issues

GUERISON, a global pharmaceutical player with a focus on surgical business, on Wednesday announced that it is setting its footprints in India’s ophthalmology market with the highest ethics, top development, and uttermost safety standards.

“GUERISON India, is dedicated to achieving medical surprises that improve people’s lives and accelerate technological advancements that make every day just a little better. GUERISON uses research to advance an agenda and ensures that patients, who will ultimately profit from their work—have access to the best wellness treatments available worldwide. GUERISON is rapidly increasing its dealer network by introducing the most trustworthy people following the careful screening,” the company stated on Wednesday.

GUERISON provides a range of allopathic medicines, including OPD and OT items, antioxidant multivitamin tablets, dry eye supplements, and a complete range of eye drops to treat various corneal and retinal problems.

The company claims that its manufacturing facility is fully compliant with top-notch technology and has obtained accreditation from the WHO-GMP and ISO, as well as several other countries across the world.

The company is quickly building a presence in the Indian ophthalmology market and claims to create new and innovative product ranges that meet the needs of doctors, surgeons, and patients, it stated.

“To meet the market’s present and future needs, we are among the first to be using the priciest, high-quality raw materials, top-level Infection Proof Gamma Radiated Vials, packed in the first of its kind, most distinctive pyramid mono carton packing, as our sacred code,” Chaandan Munjaal, CEO – GUERISON India, stated on Wednesday.