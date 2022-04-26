GSK launches single-inhaler triple therapy in India for COPD patients

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals Limited has launched the first single-inhaler triple therapy (SITT) in India for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients. The therapy is a once-daily regime known as Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol).

Delivered through the innovative Ellipta inhaler, Trelegy provides accurate dosing through its consistent dose delivery mechanism.

It is also associated with less inhaler teaching time compared to other commonly used inhalers. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved it as maintenance treatment to prevent and relieve symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in patients aged 18 and above.

However, patients who use multiple inhalers are more likely to use their inhaler incorrectly. It has been observed that once-daily dosing is preferred by most patients and associated with increased adherence to COPD treatment.

Dr. Rashmi Hegde, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited informed that Trelegy Ellipta as world-leading medicine will benefit Indian COPD patients to a large extent. Terming the launch as a significant milestone which exemplifies the GSK ambition for patients, Dr Hegde further added that healthcare professionals in India now have a new once-daily, single inhaler triple therapy for the optimal treatment of their COPD patients.

Highlighting the potential role of single-inhaler triple therapy to simplify treatment, improve treatment adherence and patient outcomes, Dr. Deepak Talwar, Director and Chair, Pulmonary, Sleep, Allergy & Critical Care Medicine at Metro Group of Hospitals said, “COPD is associated with major healthcare and socioeconomic burden on patients and their caregivers. In appropriate patients, studies show that a combination of three different types of medicines for COPD can effectively improve patients’ symptoms and reduce the risk of symptom worsening.”

He further added that considering 75% COPD patients have four or more co-existing medical conditions, the burden of managing and taking many medications may overwhelm patients, resulting in suboptimal treatment. Treatment with single-inhaler Trelegy Ellipta results in significantly more patients with health status improvements in usual clinical care. It also translates into greater lung benefit, versus multi-inhaler triple therapy, with similar safety profiles.

COPD is a common, preventable, and treatable chronic lung disease. Estimated COPD prevalence in India is over 100 million and accounts for over 9.5% of the total deaths in India. Breathlessness, chronic cough, often with phlegm, and tiredness are common symptoms of COPD.

Currently, guidelines recommend triple therapy administered through a combination of two or more inhalers in India for symptomatic COPD patients and who are at risk of exacerbations.