GSK India appoints Bhushan Akshikar as new Managing Director

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as Managing Director for its India business for a period of four years effective December 1, 2022.

Akshikar replaces Sridhar Venkatesh, who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective December 1, 2022, the drug firm said in a statement.

Akshikar joined GSK India in September 2011 to lead the specialty and commercial excellence business units.

According to the company’s press statement, Akshikarr returned to India in December 2020 as the commercial head of the General Medicines business.

He has led a cultural transformation journey for the large Rs 2500+ crore General Medicines business.

“He has built a strong leadership pipeline reflecting in leadership positions and improved competitive performance of several flagship brands of GSK,” the company stated on Monday.

Before joining GSK, Akshikar spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson in various roles leading both specialty and primary care business units in local and regional positions living in India, South Korea and Belgium.

